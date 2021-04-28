Samsa places 3 execs on precautionary suspension over alleged misconduct

Samsa said the decision to suspend its chief operations officer, company secretary and chief human capital officer followed whistleblowing and reports of alleged misconduct received from both external and internal stakeholders.

CAPE TOWN — The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) board has on Wednesday placed three of its executives on precautionary suspension with pay.

Samsa's Tebogo Ramatjie said the allegations were serious and would be probed thoroughly.

He said the precautionary suspensions would allow board members to undertake an independent forensic investigation and would ensure the probe was free of any potential interference.

If necessary, further action will be taken based on the findings of the forensic investigation.

