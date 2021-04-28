SA's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 54,237

The Health Department said that 880 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's known caseload to 1,577,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our national death toll to 54,237.

The Health Department said that 880 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's known caseload to 1,577,000.

Our recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with over 1.5 million people having recuperated so far.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers will begin queuing again from Wednesday for their Johnson & Johnson jab.

The Sisonke trial was paused earlier this month due to concerns over a rare blood clot that developed in a small number of people in the United States.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the temporary suspension had been lifted and that the country would be making up for lost time.

However, healthcare workers would first need to reconsent to take part in the vaccine trial.

