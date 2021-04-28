Ramaphosa: Municipal polls an opportunity to make your voice heard

Speaking at the Freedom Day celebrations in Botshabelo in the Free State on Tuesday, the president spoke against the many challenges facing citizens as a result of problems in the local government sphere.

JOHANNESBURG - With just a few months to go before the local government elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to use their freedom to make their voices heard.

President Ramaphosa said that it could not be that access to housing, education and decent healthcare were being undermined because those tasked with service delivery simply did not care enough.

Yet this was the reality for many South Africans who'd be taking to the polls in October.

Ramaphosa said that the task of rebuilding society and the country was a great one.

"These elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard and to be part of the change that you, yourself, want to see," the president said.

He explained that the country was heading to the polls under immense difficulties as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a devastating impact on public health and the economy.

