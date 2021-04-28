Ramaphosa: ANC knew accepting Bosasa donations was wrong

He said the Political Funding Act would solve this as it was revolutionary and must be applauded but he wondered if the fiscus would ensure that parties were not dependent on private funding.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said the African National Congress (ANC) knew that accepting donations from Bosasa was wrong.

Appearing at the state capture commission in his capacity as ANC president, Ramaphosa has faced questions about the party's deployment policy, corruption and failing state-owned entities among others.

The commission put it to the president that the ANC should have known that Bosasa was corrupt.

“You’re absolutely right; the ANC should’ve been aware that there are always problems in relation to this company – obtaining contracts unlawfully, unfairly and all that.”

Ramaphosa said the Political Funding Act would be our saviour.

“It rids us of all these processes where political parties receive funds from tainted entities.”

FACTIONAL AGENDAS

Ramaphosa said the ANC was ridding itself of the habit of deploying people who advanced factional agendas at state-owned entities and in government.

The president has spent at great deal of time explaining the ANC’s deployment policy.

State capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has questioned him on the criteria used to select board members of failed SOEs.

“What criteria was following in appointing people to those boards? How can these SOEs be where they are now?”

Ramaphosa said the capture of certain SOEs happened covertly.

He vows deployees would be closely vetted from now.

“We now need forward with greater firmness in as far as populating not only the boards, but the management as well with people who are capable and focused. We are already beginning to see that.”

He returns to the commission on Thursday.

