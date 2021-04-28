Ramaphosa: ANC deployment committee not involved in appointment of judges

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appeared before the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party did not interfere or make any recommendations in the appointment of judges.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday appeared before the state capture commission.

He said that the party’s deployment committee “hardly ever” recommended appointments in the judiciary.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan requested to meet with him to ask how his friend Dhaya Pillay performed in interviews that were held where she was seeking a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) at the time.

Ramaphosa said the Judicial Services Commission was responsible for that: “Much as it might have been thought of, it has never really resulted in that, because the appointment of people in the judiciary in our country is so well-managed through the dispensation we have, through the Judicial Services Commission. And in the end, my full understanding is that, whenever there is the full vacancy, there is a lot of activity amongst the legal organisations and fraternity who encourage one another to apply.”

