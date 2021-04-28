Mchunu: Nothing wrong with asking public to help solve civil servant wage talks

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said that there was nothing wrong with calling on South Africans to help resolve the deadlock in wage negotiations with public servants.

He said that he was simply “enriching ideas to make it better”.

In an irregular move this week, Mchunu turned to the public for ideas after labour and government failed to agree on a way forward on public sector wage negotiations, with government refusing to budge from a 0% wage increase this year.

Unions were demanding a CPI plus 4% increase.

Mchunu insisted that he had ideas but needed the public to bolster it.

