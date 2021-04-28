Mantashe advises Ramaphosa not to distort the truth at Zondo Inquiry

Gwede Mantashe, in a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News, said that he believed that Cyril Ramaphosa would be able to tackle some of the questions likely to be fired at him because of his extensive experience as a leader in the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - Never try to manufacture the truth – that's the short advice that African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe had for party president Cyril Ramaphosa as he prepared to take the hot seat at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday morning.

Mantashe, in a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News, said that he believed that Ramaphosa would be able to tackle some of the questions likely to be fired at him because of his extensive experience as a leader in ANC.

Ramaphosa makes his first appearance on Wednesday and Thursday in his capacity as the president of the ANC and will return again next month as head of state.

Mantashe has already appeared before the commission where he was forced to account for the ANC’s cadre deployment policy, meeting with the big banks after they closed the Gupta family’s bank accounts and his own security upgrades by Bosasa.

Ramaphosa was the party’s second-in-command during the era where state capture was said to have taken place.

He has faced criticism for remaining silent during what he called the “nine wasted years” under his own party. He was in the party’s national executive committee and became President Jacob Zuma’s second-in-command during his second term.

Party chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s advice to him was to speak nothing but the truth.

"I've seen many people going to the Zondo Commission and saying all sorts of things, distort the truth, trying to look good and then questions are asked and they run into problems because their lies have short legs."

Mantashe acknowledged that some of his own comrades were belligerent towards the commission but said that it was a question of trust.

This after leaked audio of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte saying that she did not trust Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and supporting Zuma’s refusal to return to the commission.

"It's something that you earn, it's not something that you make up I don't judge people based on the level of trust because trust is an expression of experience."

Mantashe reiterated that the ANC supported the Zondo Commission and continued to call on its own members to cooperate with the commission.

WATCH: 'Lies have short legs' - Mantashe advises Ramaphosa to tell truth at Zondo inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.