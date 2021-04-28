Mango confirms all flights currently suspended but airline not grounded

The low-cost carrier said that none of its flights scheduled for Wednesday morning had taken off as it was unable to process passengers' information on the system at the check-in counters.

JOHANNESBURG - Mango Airlines has confirmed that all of its flights have been suspended, at least for now.

The airline said that it was currently in talks with the Public Enterprises Department as well as the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Benediction Zubane, the head of communications at the airline, explained: "Because we can’t process our customers on our counter system, we cannot fly. But we are not grounded."

One woman was left in the lurch at OR Tambo International.

"It's going to turn into a bun fight soon because those people that can afford to book tickets with alternative airlines, it's now dawning on them that we're not sure it's going to go and they're running to other airlines."

She's managed to book another flight but said many others might not be able to.

