Mango apologises to customers over flight interruptions

CAPE TOWN - Mango Airlines has on Wednesday apologised for its flight interruptions and delays as hundreds of passengers are left stranded due to the suspension of flights.

Senior management is locked in urgent discussions with all partners about financial issues including outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa.

The low-cost carrier said that none of its flights scheduled for Wednesday morning had taken off as it was unable to process passengers' information on the system at the check-in counters.

This comes amid concerns that the state domestic airline might not have money to pay salaries.

There are also reports that it will go into business rescue as it awaits money from the Department of Public Enterprises.

Mango spokesperson Benediction Zubane said: “We do anticipate that this will have a domino effect on our operations today. What I can tell our customers is to be calm as we try to resolve the issue, in due course, we should be able to come back with an update.”

