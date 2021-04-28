Malema: Sudden announcement of election date meant to catch EFF off guard

The red berets were among those in discussions about the possible postponement of the October local government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema claimed that the “sudden” announcement of the election date was meant to catch the EFF and other parties "off guard".

The red berets were among those in discussions about the possible postponement of the October local government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malema said that President Cyril Ramaphosa mistook their objections as fear.

READ: ‘This freedom is not free’: Malema questions why SA celebrates Freedom Day

However, with the venue where he was speaking in Atteridgeville on Tuesday fully packed, he questioned how the elections would be conducted while adhering to COVID-19 regulations.

“We said, let’s postpone the elections because we want to see the behaviour of this pandemic because elections are rallies, elections are door-to-door. How can you do elections without door-to-door? How can we do elections without rallies? He said we must go to elections. There is no one that is going to tell us we are many here after we told them not to go to elections.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.