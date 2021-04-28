Mahumapelo found guilty of misconduct by the ANC NW's disciplinary committee

Eyewitness News understands the committee reached a decision on the matter on Tuesday, both Mahumapelo and acting ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane were facing charges of misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) disciplinary committee in the North West has found the province's former Premier Supra Mahumapelo guilty of misconduct and recommends that he be suspended from the party for at least five years.

Mahumapelo was temporarily suspended last week pending the outcomes of this committee process.

The ANC disciplinary committee - following months of a back and forth with Mahumapelo - has reached a decision.

In audio from the proceedings, disciplinary committee chair Wendy Matsemela can be heard giving a verdict.

In it, she said the two had been suspended for five years, which also meant their names should be removed from the ANC's lists.

Matsemela also calls for both to receive political mentorship with former party president Thabo Mbeki being suggested as the right candidate to give Mahumapelo guidance

The two still have an opportunity to appeal this outcome.

