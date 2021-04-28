Housing activist groups in CT hope Tafelberg site will used for public good

Recently, the Western Cape High Court dismissed the provincial government's application for leave to appeal a decision to set aside the sale of the property.

CAPE TOWN - Housing activist groups Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi are hoping that the Tafelberg site in Sea Point will finally be used for the public good.

Recently, the Western Cape High Court dismissed the provincial government's application for leave to appeal a decision to set aside the sale of the property.

In August last year, the court handed down a judgment on the sale of the site, setting aside the decision to sell the land.

However, the court has granted the province leave to appeal certain aspects of its judgment.

Ndifuna Ukwazi's director Mandisa Shandu: "We have argued that the sale should be stopped that the sale of the parcel of land for short-term capital injection to a private buyer should not be prioritised with over the long term need to use this strategically located piece of public land for long term societal functions."

She added that there was an urgent need to unlock land for the development of affordable housing in achieving the vision of a more just and equal society.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.