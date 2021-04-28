Duo caught with abalone worth R700k due in Caledon court

The country's fiscus loses hundreds of millions each year to sophisticated syndicates who illegally exploit the natural resource and experts said that despite ongoing busts, poaching had gotten worse in the last five years.

CAPE TOWN - Two men are expected to appear in court in Caledon on Wednesday after they were allegedly caught with abalone worth an estimated R700,000.

In the latest abalone bust in the Western Cape on Monday, a policeman spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle and decided to follow it.

Once the car came to a stop and the officer approached it, he noticed black bags inside.

They were stuffed with perlemoen.

The two suspects were taken into custody and they're expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

