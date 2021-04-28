Devil's Peak arson suspect expected back in court today

It's understood that Frederick Mhangazo Mhangazo may have been living on the slopes of the mountain after moving to South Africa several years ago.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of starting a fire on the slopes of Devil's Peak is back in the dock on Wednesday.

Frederick Mhangazo (35) was apprehended on Sunday, 18 April, just hours after another wildfire ravaged several historic and academic buildings.

He's not been linked to that devastating fire but faced a charge of arson.

The cause of the initial fire that sparked at Rhodes Memorial restaurant was still not clear, but Mhangazo was apprehended for allegedly starting a fire on the slopes of Devil's Peak.

It's understood that Mhangazo may have been living on the slopes of the mountain after moving to South Africa several years ago.

He made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court last Tuesday.

Today he returns for bail information.

Meanwhile, volunteers are still trying to salvage and restore items from the University of Cape Town's Jagger Library basement.

The world-renowned building was left gutted when a wildfire spread to the campus and the irreplaceable collections went up in flames.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.