DA says it was right all along about ANC's cadre deployment policy

Earlier on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded that recommendations of the ANC deployment committee disadvantages quality people - who are not recommended.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it felt vindicated about its take on the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy, which President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke extensively about during his first appearance at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ramaphosa conceded that recommendations of the ANC deployment committee disadvantages quality people who were not recommended.

He said the committee did get involved in the appointment of directors-general, premiers, and public representatives in government.

In a statement, the DA said it warned in 1997 about the dangers posed by the policy - including the capturing of the state through the deployment of party loyalists.

The DA said warnings about the cadre deployment policy two decades ago, were dismissed as racist and anti-transformative.

But the main opposition party said it now became clear that it was right all along, and that cadre deployment would inevitably lead to large-scale state capture.

The ANC cadre deployment policy is intended to have loyal party hands on all the levers of power in government.

However, it has received criticism from those who believe that its implementation has been exposed to abuse by some ANC officials and has become the breeding ground for corruption.

Its clear that Ramaphosa does not want to walk away from the terrible cadre deployment policy.



We saw an indecisive man who showed little commitment to fighting corruption, he chose ANC unity.



| DA Leader @jsteenhuisen and @Leon_Schreib reflect todays #StateCaptureInquiry. pic.twitter.com/HXAyhbvHtv Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 28, 2021

