DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Bonginkosi Madikizela has on Wednesday resigned as the leader of the party in the Western Cape.

Earlier this month, Madikizela stepped down as leader pending an investigation into his qualifications after he admitted that he lied about a Bcom degree.

He is currently suspended as transport MEC pending the outcome of an investigation by Premier Alan Winde's office.

DA Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt said: “We wish to thank him for his service as party leader since being elected to this position in 2018. We respect his decision and the honorable route he has taken by stepping down as leader.”

