Go

CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away

Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.

The City of Joburg's first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase. Picture: @GeoffMakhubo/ Twitter
The City of Joburg's first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase. Picture: @GeoffMakhubo/ Twitter
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away.

It's understood Mogase passed away on Wednesday morning. He held the position of first post-apartheid era mayor of the greater Johannesburg between 1995 and 2000.

Described as an outstanding servant of the city, Mogase served as an activist before becoming a councillor and was part of the leadership of the Soweto crisis committee.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said Mogase played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for local governance.

“We are saddened as the City of Johannesburg on the passing of the first post-apartheid mayor of the greater Johannesburg metropolitan council, a struggle veteran who joined the African National Congress in Alexandra in the ’50s. He was very active in the National Congress Youth League."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA