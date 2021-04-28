CoCT urges elderly to use internet at local libraries for COVID-19 registration

The national vaccine registration portal opened for people aged 60 and older last week.

CAPE TOWN — The City of Cape Town said it is trying to make COVID-19 vaccine registration easier for older residents with access to internet connectivity and WiFi.

The municipality's Zaahid Badroodien said that people who did not have data or experienced connectivity issues could use WiFi-enabled public facilities to register using their own devices.

"So to help ensure equitable access to the vaccinations, we are encouraging our communities to make use of our library facilities."

Meanwhile, the vaccination of healthcare workers was back up and running.

