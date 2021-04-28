ANC is accused number 1 when it comes to corruption, Ramaphosa tells Zondo

He has on Wednesday acknowledged the governing party does have corruption within its ranks and is now taking measures to deal with it.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the state capture inquiry that corruption-accused members of the African National Congress (ANC) who refused to step aside would be suspended.

He said this was one of the actions being taken by the ANC to address corruption within its ranks and in government.

Ramaphosa is appearing before the Zondo Commission on Wednesday in his capacity as ANC president.

President Ramaphosa is on record saying the ANC was accused number one when it came to corruption.

In opening remarks at the state capture inquiry, Ramaphosa reiterated those who failed to step aside would be suspended.

“Such members who do not step aside may be summarily suspended. Furthermore, members of the ANC who are reported to be involved in corrupt and other serious criminal practices must go to the ANC’s Integrity Commission and provide a credible explanation for these allegations or reports.”

His remarks come just days before the end of the party’s 30-day deadline for party members accused of corruption to step aside.

Ramaphosa said those ultimately convicted of corruption or other serious crimes must resign from leadership positions and face disciplinary action.

