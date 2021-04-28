Alex mom reveals pain of finding out daughter (13) raped after miscarriage

The child has also undergone medical assessment after she suffered a miscarriage just last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of an Alexandra primary school girl has told Eyewitness News that her daughter had been raped and sexually abused multiple times, allegedly by two neighbours.

Police have confirmed that two men were arrested over the weekend after multiple cases were opened against them.

The child has also undergone medical assessment after she suffered a miscarriage just last week.

The mother of the grade seven girl has described to Eyewitness News how her daughter's school in Alexandra called her last week, reporting that her child was feeling ill.

"I only found out about the pregnancy when my daughter had a miscarriage. When I got to the school, I found her shaking and she couldn’t walk. When we got home, the fluids were still coming out of her body. She said to me she didn't know that she was pregnant," the mother said.

It’s understood that she fell pregnant by one of her alleged rapists, who stay on the same yard as the family.

The mother, who cannot be named in order to protect her child’s identity, explained to Eyewitness News how her daughter disclosed the details of one of the attacks.

"She said: 'I was about to go to buy an ice lolly at the store. He gave me a torch and then asked me to look for something for him under the bed. He touched me here and closed my mouth, then he started raping me.'"

The child claimed that a second neighbour also raped her multiple times last year.

The mother told Eyewitness News that one of the men tried to silence the child.

"I asked why did she keep quiet and she said that he said she shouldn’t say anything, which means that uncle was giving her money."

The mother said that one of the men had allegedly threatened to harm her again.

"My children are not safe and I'm also and not feeling safe and I'm scared because he has also threatened me. He said if he had a gun he would do something to us, so I hope he stays in jail because if he were to be released, he would hurt us and we would no longer be safe."

The two men accused of raping and sexually assaulting the 13-year-old multiple times since December are expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.