Weather Watch: WC & KZN residents can brace for a partly cloud Wednesday

Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Wednesday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents can expect a sunny Wednesday while partly cloudy conditions are prediction for most of the Western Cape.

GAUTENG:

Residents should brace for hot day on Wednesday. Springs will see highs of 25°C. while Pretoria will see a high of 29°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

Partly cloudy weather can be expected in the Western Cape, with Cape Town set for a high of 19°C while Beaufort West will see a maximum of 25°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

KZN can also expect partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday. A partly cloudy Durban will see a high of 25°C while Newcastle will reach 28°C.

