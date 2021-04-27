Weather Watch: WC & KZN residents can brace for a partly cloud Wednesday
Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents can expect a sunny Wednesday while partly cloudy conditions are prediction for most of the Western Cape.
GAUTENG:
Residents should brace for hot day on Wednesday. Springs will see highs of 25°C. while Pretoria will see a high of 29°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 28.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Ityl9S7epjSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 27, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
Partly cloudy weather can be expected in the Western Cape, with Cape Town set for a high of 19°C while Beaufort West will see a maximum of 25°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 28.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/3P30o2ydgwSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 27, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
KZN can also expect partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday. A partly cloudy Durban will see a high of 25°C while Newcastle will reach 28°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 28.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/uq99PTRlsNSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 27, 2021
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.
