Weather Watch: WC & KZN residents can brace for a partly cloud Wednesday

Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents can expect a sunny Wednesday while partly cloudy conditions are prediction for most of the Western Cape.

GAUTENG:

Residents should brace for hot day on Wednesday. Springs will see highs of 25°C. while Pretoria will see a high of 29°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 28.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Ityl9S7epj SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 27, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Partly cloudy weather can be expected in the Western Cape, with Cape Town set for a high of 19°C while Beaufort West will see a maximum of 25°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 28.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/3P30o2ydgw SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 27, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

KZN can also expect partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday. A partly cloudy Durban will see a high of 25°C while Newcastle will reach 28°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 28.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/uq99PTRlsN SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 27, 2021

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

