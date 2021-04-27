WCED aims to place all pupils by beginning of schools second term

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said they had a number of plans for the second term, including 129 mobile classrooms and additional teaching posts.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Education on Tuesday said it wanted all pupils placed by the second term. More than 1,700 are still at home.

A month ago, the African National Congress approached the Human Rights Commission and the Public Service Commission over the issue when there were about 6,000 pupils not yet enrolled.

“Some schools already have classrooms available; others require mobile classes. The important thing is that these learners will be placed in schools and ready to begin the second term.”

However, the ANC's Muhammad Khalid Sayed still has concerns.

“Even those learners who have been placed, the department is yet to indicate to us the catch-up plan for them.”

The provincial education department has also been able to verify and place 111 learners at the illegal school under trees in Eerste River, with a further 99 learners having been informed of their placement.

