UK imposes travel bans and asset freezes on Gupta family, Salim Essa

Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate Salim Essa are among the 22 people from six countries facing these sanctions.

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial Gupta family has been slapped with travel bans and asset freezes - making them unable to channel money through UK banks.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced in Parliament on Monday that for the first time - under the "global anti-corruption sanctions regime" - it’s imposed sanctions against 22 individuals involved in serious international corruption.

"It poisons the well of democracy. The individuals we have sanctioned today have been involved in some of the most notorious corruption cases around the world."

This is how Raab describes graft - and events that led to the significant steps that the country has now taken against 22 individuals - including Gupta family members.

He also said corruption drained the wealth of poorer nations and kept their people trapped in a cycle of poverty.

The infamous Guptas are at the centre of state-sponsored grand scale corruption here on home soil - and the looting of South Africa's fragile state-owned entities.

Raab said the Guptas were at the heart of a long-running process of corruption in South Africa, which had caused significant damage to the economy.

The global anti-corruption sanctions are designed to prevent Britain from being a safe haven for illicit funds and money laundering.

Raab said the new regime would allow the country to target graft, in particular bribery and misappropriation, and promote better governance, the rule of law and stronger democratic institutions.

Additional reporting by AFP.

