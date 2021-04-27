Samwu warns City of Cape Town against firing over 500 firefighters

The City of Cape Town has indicated that a disciplinary process is still currently under way relating to the events of 2019 when the firefighters took part in an illegal strike.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) on Monday again warned City of Cape Town bosses against firing more than 500 firefighters.

In 2019, they took part in an illegal strike. They were demonstrating against long working hours and the City of Cape Town's pay structure.

In 2020, the matter landed up in court and it was ruled that the current shift and allowance system were valid.

The City of Cape Town has indicated that a disciplinary process is still currently under way relating to events of 2019.

Samwu, on the other hand, raised concerns last week that over 500 workers may be fired and the union's Mike Khumalo said on 1 May, they would march to the Civic Centre.

He said one of the main concerns was the 24-hour shifts which firefighters worked.

“The firefighters are still working the 24-hour shifts; the courts said go back and engage with the view to get a new agreement, but the city said they’re not prepared to hear the union.”

He said it was clear that the City did not want to negotiate a new agreement.

“That clearly shows that the city’s intention is to dismiss these workers.”

