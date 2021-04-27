Police hunt suspects who shot and killed two men in Eldorado Park

Officers are investigating the circumstances around Monday night's fatal shooting on Boundary Road.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are looking for the gunmen who killed two men in Eldorado Park, in the South of Johannesburg.

Officers are investigating the circumstances around Monday night's fatal shooting on Boundary Road where police found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The driver was found dead inside the car, while a second wounded occupant later died in hospital.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “Police are, at this early stage of investigation, not at liberty to disclose or confirm the identifies of the deceased. Police are appealing to anyone with information on the perpetrators to urgently come forward.”

