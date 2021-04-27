'Parliament will hold Cabinet ministers more accountable' - Speaker Modise

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and her National Council of Provinces counterpart Amos Masondo made the commitment in their Freedom Day message.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s presiding officers said the institution would sharpen its oversight and hold Cabinet ministers more accountable in the fight against corruption and looting of public resources.

Parliament’s ability to hold public representatives and ministers accountable, in the fight against corruption, has been repeatedly questioned - most recently at the state capture commission.

Modise went as far as apologising to the nation for Parliament’s lack of action when she appeared a week ago.

“As I say, it is regrettable that in fact the impression is Parliament only woke up when things were now really bad and for that, we must apologise to the South African people.”

In her Freedom Day message, Modise said Parliament would continuously sharpen its oversight and executive accountability role in the fight against what it called “pervasive corruption”, to ensure public resources serve the people and not a few “unscrupulous individuals”.

