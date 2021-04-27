Numsa refuses to celebrate Freedom Day, says ANC has failed the people

The union said almost 30 years into democracy, the majority remains trapped in poverty, unemployment and crippling inequality.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was not celebrating Freedom Day on Tuesday because there was very little for the working class majority of this country to celebrate.

The labour union agreed that on this day in 1994, the black and African majority participated in elections for the very first time following decades of apartheid rule.

But almost 30 years into democracy, the majority remains trapped in poverty, unemployment and crippling inequality.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the governing ANC had failed the country.

“The governing ANC has been a dismal failure at addressing the most important challenges facing our country, namely unemployment, poverty and inequality and this was the case before COVID-19 arrived on our shores. The ANC has betrayed its historic mission in order to pander to the demands of neo-liberal factions of capital.”

