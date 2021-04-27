Murder-accused Ntuthuko Shoba appeals JSE’s decision to fire him

The court has heard arguments about whether Ntuthuko Shoba - who is accused of planning the murder of Tshegofatso Pule - is a candidate for bail, with the defence team presenting new facts.

JOHANNESBURG - The man believed to have planned the murder of Tshegofatso Pule wants to be released on bail, saying on Monday that he wanted to attend to matters relating to his employment.

This is despite being fired by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) where he was part of their IT team.

Ntuthuko Shoba made the plea in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday during his second bid to be released on bail.

He was arrested in February after Mzikayise Malephane confessed to murdering Pule, who was eight months pregnant at the time, and implicated Shoba.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

The court has heard arguments about whether Shoba is a candidate for bail, with the defence team presenting new facts.

Shoba deposed an affidavit through his lawyer Shaddy Sithole, saying the fact that he had lost his job at the JSE should be considered by the court when the verdict on the bail application would be delivered.

“There has been a new development that came to my attention relating to employment, which in my view affects the facts that need to be considered by the court when considering my application for bail.”

On Friday, the JSE said Shoba had been dismissed, but did not explain further.

Sithole said Shoba would appeal that decision.

“I have, in line with my employment policy, submitted an appeal to my employer’s decision to dismiss me.”

Judgment in the bail application will be delivered on 7 May.

