Health Minister Mkhize notes COVID cluster outbreaks in these 3 provinces

The Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West have recorded a significant spike in daily new coronavirus infection rates over the last few weeks.

FILE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said there were several COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in mines, schools and townships in three provinces, which health experts were monitoring closely.

Mkhize said it could be attributed to the Easter holiday break where the virus spread faster.

“These increases show that we’re still at risk and, therefore, we must keep using masks, social distancing more now than ever.

"The sense of complacency of people feeling that we’re fine and were without problems… we must remove that thinking because it is going to cause us an earlier surge, which we could’ve actually delayed.”

