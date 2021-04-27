Health Minister Mkhize notes COVID cluster outbreaks in these 3 provinces

The Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West have recorded a significant spike in daily new coronavirus infection rates over the last few weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said there were several COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in mines, schools and townships in three provinces, which health experts were monitoring closely.

The Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West have recorded a significant spike in daily new coronavirus infection rates over the last few weeks.

Mkhize said it could be attributed to the Easter holiday break where the virus spread faster.

“These increases show that we’re still at risk and, therefore, we must keep using masks, social distancing more now than ever.

"The sense of complacency of people feeling that we’re fine and were without problems… we must remove that thinking because it is going to cause us an earlier surge, which we could’ve actually delayed.”

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 576 320 the total number of deaths is 54 186 the total number of recoveries is 1 501 880. pic.twitter.com/W4e83qHted Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 26, 2021

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 26 April.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight!

