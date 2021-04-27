Mango says it's still waiting for govt funding, about 700 salaries affected

Government has delayed much-needed funding for Mango, promising on a number of occasions that money would be paid over.

JOHANNESBURG - State-owned airline Mango is still waiting to hear from the Department of Public Enterprises about exactly when it will receive a cash injection amid concerns that salaries may not be paid.

The airline said it would be able to communicate on Tuesday about what lay ahead while there were reports that it would soon go into business rescue.

About 700 employees at Mango stand to be affected by whichever decision is reached.

READ: Mango still operating, says airline as govt funding delayed

Government has delayed much-needed funding for Mango, promising on a number of occasions that money would be paid over.

Aviation experts say the horse had already bolted at Mango and it would take immediate cashflow to make up for the financial losses.

Aviation economist Joachim Vermooten said Mango was already faced with financial problems, which were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can’t maintain these kinds of operations. You really need to restructure and take it down to whatever you can learn.”

READ: Numsa blames Dept of Public Enterprises for Mango’s problems

“Mango still has an important role in the aviation industry, particularly to provide SAA with what we call domestic connectivity," said aviation expert Guy Leech.

Meanwhile, trade union Numsa said the department was to blame for the financial challenges at Mango.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.