Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: I’ll abide by court order halting Tourism Equity Fund

The North Gauteng High Court on Monday granted the interdict to AfriForum and Solidarity that prevents the disbursement of any money.

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Tuesday said she would abide by a court order stopping payments from the Tourism Equity Fund.

All payments have been stopped until the court challenge is finalised.

The two organisations launched the urgent application after Kubayi-Ngubane announced the department’s fund for the recovery of the tourism sector is only accessible to people who qualify for BEE.

The equity fund is part of the president’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan announced in October in response to the pandemic.

Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann said they welcomed the stopping of what he called a “racial fun.”

Herman said government was under the false impression that race trumped everything and was above the law.

Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s manager of campaigns said the ruling was a major victory against the ANC government’s “institutional racism against minorities”.

