‘Dudu Myeni & Ajay Gupta kept Malusi Gigaba on short leash’ - Norma Mngoma

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma has revealed her estranged husband, former Minister Malusi Gigaba, took instructions directly from former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.

She also testified at the state capture inquiry that Myeni told Gigaba if he didn’t learn his lesson, he would be removed from Public Enterprises and sent to Home Affairs – which actually happened.



Mngoma kept the Zondo commission up until nearly midnight – giving reluctant testimony about her estranged husband’s various roles in state capture.



Myeni was supposed to report to Gigaba as he was Minister of Public Enterprises, but Mngoma said it was the other way around.

On Monday evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked, “Ms Myeni would pass on instructions from President Zuma to Mr Gigaba which would upset him. Mr Gigaba believed that he should have a direct line of communication to the former president and not receive instructions from Myeni?”

Mngoma replied in the affirmative and said Myeni and Ajay Gupta kept Gigaba on a short leash.

“They said if he doesn’t want to listen, he’ll be returned to Home Affairs,” said Mngoma, which is what subsequently happened.

She added that both Myeni and Ajay Gupta made this threat before Zuma told Gigaba he was returning him to Home Affairs.

During Mngoma's testimony, the commission also heard that Gigaba knew the Guptas influenced his appointment and those of Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama as CEOs of Eskom and Transnet.

Mngoma also said Ajay Gupta was Gigaba’s unofficial advisor and that Gigaba personally welcomed Gupta wedding guests at the Waterkloof Military Airbase when the family’s plane landed in the infamous 2013 abuse of state power.

She said it was after this wedding that Gigaba began his frequent visits to the Gupta’s residence where he received money for ANC elections, his suits and her trips overseas.

