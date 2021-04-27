Calls for support for victims of sexual abuse at Durban's China Mall

It's alleged that female staff members and jobseekers have been sexually exploited for years.

DURBAN - Civil society organisations on Monday called on management at Durban's China Mall to pay for psycho-social support for female staffers who've reported sexual assault crimes in the workplace.

It's alleged female staff members and jobseekers have been sexually exploited for years.

The mall manager said two implicated male employees had resigned.

This woman – who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation – said sexual abuse in the workplace led her to consume illegal substances.

“I even took drugs because this thing and just to make myself feel better. I was like a mad woman, everyone at work was laughing at me."

Jennifer Fisher from Men and Women of Valor said mall management must develop and make available a sexual harassment policy to all staff members.

“They can’t say sexual harassment, sexual abuse or rape are okay, they’re not, because they mess up a person for the rest of their life.”

Mall manager George Mystris accepted a memorandum of demands from a group of civil society organisations on Monday.

He’s promised to look into all issues raised and respond within seven days.

