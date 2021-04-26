Zondo dismisses Gigaba’s application to block Mngoma’s testimony

Malusi Gigaba's legal representative Advocate Richard Solomons argued that Norma Mngoma's evidence may not be credible as the couple is going through an acrimonious divorce.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed a multiple application by counsel for former Minister Malusi Gigaba for testimony by his estranged wife norma Mngoma to be suppressed or for her to testify in camera.



His representative Advocate Richard Solomon argued that Mngoma's evidence may not be credible as the couple is going through an acrimonious divorce.

He also said the couple's children were mentioned in the letters addressed to the commission by Mngoma

But Zondo ruled against all of this: “The application is dismissed. With regard to the alternative, which relates to Mrs Gigaba testifying in camera is also dismissed. The application for leave to cross-examine will be dealt with at some other stage.”

Mngoma is expected to testify about Gigaba’s interactions with the Guptas and their visits to their residence.

Earlier, Gigaba said the Criminal Procedure Act prevented the state capture commission from forcing his Mngoma to testify against him and that the commission didn’t have the power to force her.

Solomons said the pair had now decided to exercise their spousal marital privilege.

Gigaba said if Mngoma testified in public, she would be using the commission to fight her divorce battles.

He said he also wanted to suppress her evidence to protect their minor children.

