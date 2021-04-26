Zikalala: No stone must be left unturned in probe into Lindani Myeni’s death

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and murder of Lindani Myeni as the province prepared for the repatriation of his body.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday said that more details including the funeral date and memorial services of the late Lindani Myeni would be communicated in due course.

Zikalala confirmed that the body of the slain rugby player, and father of two was expected to arrive in South Africa on Friday.

The 29-year-old from eMpangeni was killed earlier this month when he was shot dead by police officers in Honolulu, Hawaii, who were responding to a call of a “burglary in progress”.

Myeni, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, was killed by US police officers nearly two weeks ago.

Details around Myeni’s shooting remain sketchy despite some footage from body cameras worn by the police documenting the incident.

In a briefing on Sunday, Zikalala provided an update on efforts to return Myeni’s body, saying that they would continue to seek justice.

“As the province, we are concerned that one of our own has been caught up in the ongoing spite of attack by law enforcement authorities, which are apparently targeted at black people in the United States. Investigations must be thoroughly conducted and no stone must be left unturned. Justice must be served in this case.”

While Honolulu police maintain there was no wrongdoing on their part, many have criticised the officers for failing to announce themselves as police until after shots were fired.

Myeni is survived by his wife and two children.

