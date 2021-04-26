Zikalala: KZN aims to vaccinate 2.9m people before local govt polls in October

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala held a briefing on Sunday where he gave an update on the province’s COVID-19 response.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has set itself an ambitious target to vaccinate 2.9 million people before the local government elections.

Premier Sihle Zikalala held a briefing on Sunday where he gave an update on the province’s COVID-19 response.

Zikalala announced that the province’s phase two vaccine rollout was expected to kick off next month.

KwaZulu-Natal is still experiencing the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in the country, contributing 21% of the nation’s caseload.

South Africa’s phase one vaccination process is currently suspended after six patients out of about 6 million in the United States developed rare blood clots after taking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Before the suspension, over 51,615 healthcare workers in the public and private sector had been inoculated across KwaZulu-Natal.

Zikalala said that he expected the suspension on the J&J jab to be lifted soon.

“The Sisonke Johnson and Johnson study, also known as phase 1A, will resume soon and is expected to end on 30 April 2021. Phase 1B will commence on 1 May 2021 and end on 16 May.”

Zikalala said that the provincial government would work towards vaccinating at least 2.9 million people by October in phase two, with phase 3 expected to begin in November.

