World Immunisation Week: Parents urged to to get kids inoculated

The World Health Organisation said while immunisation saved millions of lives every year and was widely recognised as one of the world's most successful health interventions, many children had not been vaccinated due to the global pandemic.

CAPE TOWN — It's World Immunisation Week and the Western Cape Department of Health is calling on parents and guardians to ensure their children are inoculated against various diseases.

The department's Shimoney Regter said immunisation was free at clinics.

“ When a child is unimmunised or has missed out on immunisations they run the risk of developing severe complications from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles or pneumonia."

Its #WorldImmunizationWeek!



Vaccines will help us end the #COVID19 pandemic so we can finally be closer to each other again. #VaccinesWork to bring us closer. pic.twitter.com/L0tYqpr6QK World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 23, 2021

