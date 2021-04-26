Weather Watch: Hot Tuesday predicted for KZN

Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather conditions can be expected throughout the country on Thursday.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Both Durban and Newcastle will see a high of 28°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/3XeRTPVpDP SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 26, 2021

GAUTENG:

Hot temperatures can be expected for Johannesburg and Pretoria on Tuesday, with highs of 25°C and 27°C respectively.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/aUlgrf4soI SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 26, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Cloudy but warm conditions can be expected across the Western Cape, with a high of 19°C for George and a high of 20°C for Cape Town.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/SFimxxPITk SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 26, 2021

