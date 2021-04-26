Weather Watch: Hot Tuesday predicted for KZN
Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather conditions can be expected throughout the country on Thursday.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Both Durban and Newcastle will see a high of 28°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/3XeRTPVpDPSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 26, 2021
GAUTENG:
Hot temperatures can be expected for Johannesburg and Pretoria on Tuesday, with highs of 25°C and 27°C respectively.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/aUlgrf4soISA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 26, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
Cloudy but warm conditions can be expected across the Western Cape, with a high of 19°C for George and a high of 20°C for Cape Town.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 27.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/SFimxxPITkSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 26, 2021
