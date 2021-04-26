Mngoma and I are still married, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

The former minister’s counsel Richard Solomons said Mngoma was now an unwilling witness and should not be made to testify.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard from counsel for former Minister Malusi Gigaba that it must take into account the fact the he and Norma Mngoma are still married, and they have minor children.

Gigaba and his estranged wife are set to testify at the commission on Monday evening.

He wants the commission to suppress her testimony or hear it in private while Mngoma will testify about Gigaba’s interactions with the Guptas and their visits to their residence.

“We’re saying in terms of Section 34 of the act, she cannot and should not be compelled to testify against Mr Gigaba because all the protections that one would normally have, are no longer there. Her evidence in her own version is now inherently unreliable.”

