Verdict in murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba’s bail application set for 7 May

In his closing arguments, Shoba’s lawyer Saddy Sithole said it would not be in the interests of justice not to release him.

The defence for the man believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule said their client was not a flight risk and therefore should be released on bail.

Ntuthuko Shoba stands accused of conspiracy to commit murder among other charges.

He was arrested after Muzikayise Malephane entered into a plea agreement with the State and implicated Shoba in the killing of Pule.

The eight months pregnant woman was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort last year.

READ: JSE fires Ntuthuko Shoba amid Tshegofatso Pule murder case

This is the second time that Shoba is applying for bail.

He was allowed to re-apply for bail after he said he would present new facts.

READ: Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder tries for bail again

In his closing arguments, Shoba’s lawyer Saddy Sithole said it would not be in the interests of justice not to release him.

“I submit that there are two new facts that came to the attention of the accused after the first bail was denied and we have passed that test.”

However, the State’s Paseka Temeki disagrees, saying the court should not consider releasing Shoba.

“There are still no exceptional circumstances and the argument by the defence does not hold water.”

Shoba will know his fate on 7 May when judgment on his bail application will be delivered.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.