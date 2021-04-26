Go

Untu gives Prasa deadline to confirm implementation of salary hike

Untu claimed that the rail operator failed to implement a deal signed last October.

FILE: A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport workers union Untu has given the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) until the end of business on Monday to confirm when employees will be receiving a 5% salary increase.

Untu claimed that the rail operator failed to implement a deal signed last October.

Last year, the union approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg to force Prasa to pay up.

The union's spokesperson, Sonja Carstens: "Prasa is bound to pay this increase in terms of a multi-term agreement signed with the unions in last year. Untu has now warned Prasa that if it's not going to adhere to the multi-term agreement, the union will approach the Labour Court once again to enforce this payment."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA