Untu gives Prasa deadline to confirm implementation of salary hike

JOHANNESBURG - Transport workers union Untu has given the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) until the end of business on Monday to confirm when employees will be receiving a 5% salary increase.

Untu claimed that the rail operator failed to implement a deal signed last October.

Last year, the union approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg to force Prasa to pay up.

The union's spokesperson, Sonja Carstens: "Prasa is bound to pay this increase in terms of a multi-term agreement signed with the unions in last year. Untu has now warned Prasa that if it's not going to adhere to the multi-term agreement, the union will approach the Labour Court once again to enforce this payment."

