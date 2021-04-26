The Broken Rainbow Podcast: Homeless while queer - the search for a safe home

As the country’s queer community continues to live in fear in light of the recent attacks against them, being homeless means that the struggle for survival is greater due to being not safe.

JOHANNESBURG – The right to safe shelter is one of the basic rights that South Africans are entitled to. But the reality is that there are some citizens who cannot enjoy the privileges that come with this right due to being homeless and this often puts their lives at risk, especially people who are part of marginalised communities, like the LGBTQIA+ community.

In episode five of #TheBrokenRainbow, Eyewitness News spoke to queer people about whether they felt that they were being taken care of when it came to their shelter needs.

LISTEN: The struggle for safe accommodation

Miss LoveMore Phiri is a transwoman from Gauteng, who has been searching for a safe shelter since December last year. She shares her experience of struggling to find a shelter that catered to her needs.

Finding shelter as a queer person is not as easy as settling in for any shelter that is available. It is also important that one finds a shelter that is queer-friendly and is able to provide for the needs of queer people.

Miss LoveMore has been struggling to find such a shelter and as a result, has started a backabuddy page, asking for donations in order for her to build her own home.

