SAPS says there's progress at their DNA testing facilities

SAPS has denied claims that millions of forensic exhibits disappeared.

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service on Monday said progress was being made in its DNA testing, tracking and tracing in the Forensic Exhibits Department.

This comes after a major backlog in its DNA testing facilities.

Police said they were worked together with the State Information Technology Agency and developed the Forensic Exhibit Management System.

“This new system replaced the previous system run by the service provider and has a track and trace functionality, which speedily locates the source and storage of forensic exhibits. The system went live on 6 April 2021," said police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

