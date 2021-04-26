Go

SA confirms 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

In the last 24 hours, 1,101 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 54,198.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

