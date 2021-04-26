SA confirms 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

In the last 24 hours, 1,101 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 54,198.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 575 471. Today, 23 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 54 148 deaths. Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 501 185, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/clE6iiLTu9 Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 25, 2021

