Ramaphosa congratulates 'My Octopus Teacher' team on their Oscar win

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the production team behind the award-winning My octopus teacher on winning the Academy Award for best documentary.

The locally-made documentary has added another accolade to its trophy cabinet.

It's won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday night.

We hope it will encourage a greater appreciation and advocacy for marine conservation at a time when ocean degradation is a growing global problem. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 26, 2021

The documentary had already bagged two other awards.

Craig Foster, whose touching and unique relationship with a wild octopus is documented in the film, said that the exposure could help change people's perception on environmental issues.

"We now have this global recognition not because of the film itself, but because this wonderful ecosystem can finally get on the world map, it's absolutely critical that we look after, that the most dangerous thing of our time is this cooling of the human heart towards nature and this award and this exposure will go a long way to that change of heart."

After accepting the award, director Pippa Erhlich heaped praise on her team.

"I just want to say an extra special thank you to my family, especially to my grandparents, Mike and Deidre, who taught me about love and nature since I was a very little child; my mom and dad and my siblings and then I want to do a specific thank you to my incredible team at the Sea Change Project."

President Ramaphosa tweeted that the documentary had opened a window into the natural beauty and diversity of South Africa’s oceans and marine ecosystems.

#Oscars Moment: @PippaEhrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher pic.twitter.com/a1INlTEYpX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021

