Phase 2 of vaccine rollout will see 3,300 more sites opened - Mkhize

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Monday, Minister Zweli Mkhize said his department would keep a close eye on any reactions to the vaccine.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the resumption of the Sisonke vaccine rollout meant over 3,000 more sites will soon be opened once phase two of the programme kicks off.

Government on Monday said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will again be rolled out starting on Wednesday, 28 April after being halted as a result of six patients developing blood clots after being vaccinated in the United States.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Mkhize said his department would keep a close eye on any reactions to the vaccine.

"Out of the 300,000 [health workers] that have been vaccinated in South Africa, we've not had any serious symptoms or any serious complications, so we just have to watch out because we learn from all over the world what things to look out for.

"When we open up on phase two, we'll actually be activating 3,300 sites throughout the country. Now that basically means that we're going to be spreading our vaccines to all those parts of the country so that as many people can be vaccinated in a day as possible. We'll be opening up those sites incrementally."

Listen to the audio below for more.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.