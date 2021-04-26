One of Gauteng's most wanted suspects arrested in police operation

The accused was initially arrested in 2017 for murder and robbery in Pretoria but later absconded.

CAPE TOWN - One of Gauteng's top five most wanted crime suspects has been arrested.

He's accused of being involved in a murder and cash-in-transit heist.

The accused was initially arrested in 2017 for murder and robbery in Pretoria but later absconded.

He was tracked down at the weekend.

The man's among more than 1,000 people detained for various offences in Gauteng.

They include three people apprehended after they were allegedly found with stolen copper cables in their possession in Pretoria.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.