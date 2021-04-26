Numsa blames Dept of Public Enterprises for Mango’s problems

New interim SAA CEO Thomas Kgokolo said that Mango, which is a subsidiary of the national airline, was facing a huge amount of debt and its inability to pay would mean Mango would not be able to continue operating.

JOHANNESBURG - As workers at Mango face an uncertain future at the airline, trade union Numsa on Monday said the Department of Public Enterprises was to blame for the financial challenges at the state domestic carrier.

Government funding for Mango has been delayed leading to a possible halt in operations.

The union said SAA subsidiaries should have been included as part of the national airline rescue process.

“Neglect by the Department of Public Enterprises, which resulted in the eventual collapse of SAA, is why its subsidiaries are going through so much turmoil right now,” said Numsa's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

