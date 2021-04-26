Mchunu asks South Africans to help with public service wage negotiations

Labour and government negotiators failed to reach common ground as the employer insisted on a 0% cost of living adjustment while unions maintained their CPI plus 4% demand.

JOHANNESBURG - In an irregular move on Monday, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu called on South Africans to assist in resolving the deadlocked public service wage negotiations.

Mchunu who described this year’s negotiations as the most difficult ever and has urged the nation to forward their proposals to the government.

It appears Minister Mchunu has resolved to another tactic after his call to negotiators on the eve of the deadlocked talks failed to do the trick.

Then he urged labour and government representatives in the talks to be patriotic, not act as adversaries and put the interests of the citizens of the country first.

And now it’s the public’s turn to save the day.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mchunu said the government was “passionately keen” on making further efforts to find a solution – hence the invitation for proposals.

He further stated that several proposals had already been put forth by economists and actuaries among others.

