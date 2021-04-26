Go

Klerksdorp police seize methcathinone worth nearly R1.5m

Two people are also behind bars following Sunday's bust. It's understood that one of the suspects tried to bribe an officer.

Klerksdorp police seized nearly R1.5 million of methcathinone from two suspects on 25 April 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Klerksdorp police seized nearly R1.5 million of methcathinone from two suspects on 25 April 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Klerksdorp in the North West are patting themselves on the back.

They seized the narcotic known as cat (Methcathinone), worth nearly R1.5 million.

Two people are also behind bars following Sunday's bust.

It's understood that one of the suspects tried to bribe an officer.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale: "The suspects produced R10,000 and offered it to the member to dissuade him from opening a docket. The officer declined and added a charge of corruption to that of possession of illegal drugs as well as dealing in drugs. Both suspects will be appearing in Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and the second suspect will have an additional charge of corruption."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA