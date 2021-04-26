Klerksdorp police seize methcathinone worth nearly R1.5m

Two people are also behind bars following Sunday's bust. It's understood that one of the suspects tried to bribe an officer.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Klerksdorp in the North West are patting themselves on the back.

They seized the narcotic known as cat (Methcathinone), worth nearly R1.5 million.

Two people are also behind bars following Sunday's bust.

It's understood that one of the suspects tried to bribe an officer.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale: "The suspects produced R10,000 and offered it to the member to dissuade him from opening a docket. The officer declined and added a charge of corruption to that of possession of illegal drugs as well as dealing in drugs. Both suspects will be appearing in Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and the second suspect will have an additional charge of corruption."

#sapsHQ #Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team arrested 2 suspects arrested for drugs worth R1.5 million in Klerksdorp on Friday. Both suspects will be appearing in the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on Monday. TMhttps://t.co/8ARCIghpVF pic.twitter.com/mzRTSrAqBW SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 25, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.